Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Grows Stock Holdings in Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 643,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,268 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Sigma Lithium were worth $20,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SGML. Nucleo Capital LTDA. lifted its holdings in shares of Sigma Lithium by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nucleo Capital LTDA. now owns 2,796,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,710,000 after buying an additional 266,298 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,542,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,150,000 after acquiring an additional 475,794 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 887,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,791,000 after acquiring an additional 104,630 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 485,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,278,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maven Securities LTD raised its position in shares of Sigma Lithium by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,699,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGML remained flat at $14.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 230,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,486,366. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.73. Sigma Lithium Co. has a 12 month low of $12.48 and a 12 month high of $43.18. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sigma Lithium ( NASDAQ:SGML Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $96.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.86 million. On average, research analysts expect that Sigma Lithium Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGML. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Sigma Lithium in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sigma Lithium from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Profile

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds a 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 29 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 185 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

Featured Stories

