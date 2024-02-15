Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $12.42 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,889 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $12,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 94,265.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,770,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,617,256,000 after buying an additional 6,763,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth $531,416,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $375,485,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the 2nd quarter valued at $266,348,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 24,743.9% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 987,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,780,000 after purchasing an additional 983,819 shares during the period. 79.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ADP stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $252.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,661,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.80. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $201.46 and a one year high of $256.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 95.22% and a net margin of 19.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 65.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total transaction of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Don Mcguire sold 11,333 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,776,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,970. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Kwon sold 863 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $215,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,071,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,696 shares of company stock worth $3,345,030. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ADP shares. StockNews.com cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Bank of America raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $217.00 to $243.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on ADP

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.