Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Has $31.28 Million Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,085 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 91,426 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in FedEx were worth $31,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDX. RB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.3% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 43.9% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 101.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in FedEx by 7.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 148,735 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $34,408,000 after acquiring an additional 10,731 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in FedEx by 553.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 392 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Stephens lowered their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Melius raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FedEx from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Melius Research raised FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.93.

FDX stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $236.41. The company had a trading volume of 426,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,773. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $254.27. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $190.83 and a 12 month high of $285.53. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.20.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The shipping service provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.14 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $22.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.36 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.47%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 29.86%.

In other FedEx news, Director Amy B. Lane bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.22 per share, for a total transaction of $50,644.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,304 shares in the company, valued at $836,638.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John W. Dietrich acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $252.02 per share, with a total value of $252,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,195,834.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

