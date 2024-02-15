Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Purchases 10,542 Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,542 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $35,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.7% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 8.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

IBB stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $135.88. 945,377 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,815,683. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.76.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

