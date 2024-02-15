Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $11,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.15.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

CI stock traded up $1.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $339.86. 359,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,698,198. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $342.05. The company has a market capitalization of $99.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $294.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.96 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is presently 28.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,022 shares of company stock worth $15,407,762. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Cigna Group

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.