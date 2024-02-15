Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Raises Stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 191.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,987 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $11,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 173.1% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,818.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, President Michael Sentonas sold 26,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.00, for a total transaction of $6,289,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 344,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,258,576. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.69, for a total value of $17,021,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,020,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,418,835.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 258,550 shares of company stock valued at $67,168,751 over the last 90 days. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CRWD traded down $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $330.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,207,896. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.70 and its 200 day moving average is $212.14. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.46 and a fifty-two week high of $338.45. The stock has a market cap of $79.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -5,574.90, a PEG ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.08. CrowdStrike had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The firm had revenue of $786.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CRWD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $230.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $235.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.26.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

