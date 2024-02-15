Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 1,103,496 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 232,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,103,496 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $13,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after acquiring an additional 30,218,452 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $141,817,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,713,000 after buying an additional 1,735,904 shares during the period. Finally, ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,512,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $260,619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,056 shares during the period. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NEE shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.85.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $506,515.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.82. The company had a trading volume of 3,537,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,381,636. The firm has a market cap of $116.58 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $79.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.73.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.72 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 11.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NextEra Energy

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.