Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 14,306 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich decreased its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,306 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 5.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 518,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 27,620 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 27.6% during the second quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 2,084,954 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,775,000 after acquiring an additional 451,029 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,868,991 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,683,000 after acquiring an additional 38,249 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 334.0% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 413,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,379,000 after acquiring an additional 318,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 50.4% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 255,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,512,000 after acquiring an additional 85,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

BSX traded down $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $65.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,221,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,917,903. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $96.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $45.92 and a 12 month high of $66.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 15,172 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $898,941.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 56,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,352,839. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,185 shares of company stock worth $2,949,177. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Friday, December 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.55.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

Further Reading

