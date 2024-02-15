Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 3,395 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich cut its position in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $8,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KEYS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 13,421 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 19,634 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 6,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $154.17. 468,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 976,953. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.57 and a 12 month high of $189.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.45. The company has a market cap of $26.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on KEYS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total value of $782,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,280.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 29,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.82, for a total transaction of $4,742,179.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 296,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,405,648.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 76,402 shares of company stock worth $11,764,950. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

