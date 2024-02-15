Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Sells 7,227 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich trimmed its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,227 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV traded up $1.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $502.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,386,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,659,308. The stock has a market cap of $388.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $481.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.17. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $382.37 and a 52 week high of $505.92.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

