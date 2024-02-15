Bank of Hawaii Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.89 Per Share (NYSE:BOH)

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, February 12th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $0.89 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.84. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.89 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $252.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.03 million. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 14.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOH. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Hawaii to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

Shares of BOH stock opened at $60.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.81. Bank of Hawaii has a one year low of $30.83 and a one year high of $77.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOH. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 18,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 67.47%.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, personal lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, and high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

