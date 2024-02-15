Barclays Raises Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $122.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $118.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $104.55.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 2.4 %

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

APO stock opened at $112.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.24. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $55.16 and a fifty-two week high of $113.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 20.45%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In other news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 150,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.16, for a total value of $16,374,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,454,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,782,826.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,500 shares of company stock worth $31,799,760 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,316,818,000 after purchasing an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at $586,016,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $353,603,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $217,878,000. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.