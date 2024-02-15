Barnes Group (B) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Barnes Group Stock Performance

Shares of B opened at $35.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.37. Barnes Group has a 52-week low of $18.79 and a 52-week high of $47.36.

Barnes Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Barnes Group from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $23.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of B. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barnes Group by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Barnes Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,512 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Barnes Group by 17.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 83,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the period. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnes Group Company Profile

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

Featured Stories

