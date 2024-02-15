Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barnwell Industries Stock Performance

Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.21.

Get Barnwell Industries alerts:

Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%.

Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries

In other Barnwell Industries news, Director Joshua Horowitz bought 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.38 per share, for a total transaction of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at $574,810.46. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Joshua Horowitz purchased 14,000 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.38 per share, with a total value of $33,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 241,517 shares in the company, valued at $574,810.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Ned L. Sherwood purchased 27,502 shares of Barnwell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.56 per share, for a total transaction of $70,405.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,526,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,467,069.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 52,862 shares of company stock worth $129,948 over the last quarter. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barnwell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barnwell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnwell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.