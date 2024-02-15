Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Barnwell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of BRN stock opened at $2.19 on Monday. Barnwell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.89 and a fifty-two week high of $3.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.51. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 million, a P/E ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 0.21.
Barnwell Industries (NYSE:BRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6.16 million during the quarter. Barnwell Industries had a negative net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 14.62%.
Insider Activity at Barnwell Industries
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnwell Industries
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRN. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Barnwell Industries during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $78,000. EA Series Trust bought a new position in Barnwell Industries in the second quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Barnwell Industries by 145.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 40,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 24,118 shares during the period. 9.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Barnwell Industries Company Profile
Barnwell Industries, Inc acquires, develops, produces, and sells oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Natural Gas, Land Investment, and Contract Drilling. It also acquires and develops crude oil and natural gas assets in the province of Alberta, as well as invests in land interests in Hawaii.
