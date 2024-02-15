Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators trimmed its holdings in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,159 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,124 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,629,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $482,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,160 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,491,343 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $244,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650,959 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baxter International during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,935,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,151,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $118,938,000 after purchasing an additional 30,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,945 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,517,000 after purchasing an additional 284,591 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:BAX opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.99. Baxter International Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $50.21. The firm has a market cap of $20.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Baxter International Dividend Announcement

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.02. Baxter International had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Baxter International’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Baxter International Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 22.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on BAX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Baxter International from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Baxter International from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Baxter International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Baxter International from $45.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baxter International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.30.

About Baxter International

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; premixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

