Beach Energy Limited (BCHEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 12th

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2295 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Beach Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BCHEY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Get Beach Energy alerts:

Beach Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. It engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. The company also explores, develops, produces, and transports hydrocarbons; and sells gas and liquid hydrocarbons.

Receive News & Ratings for Beach Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beach Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.