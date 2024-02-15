Beach Energy Limited (BCHEY) to Issue Dividend of $0.23 on April 12th

Beach Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:BCHEY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 13th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.2295 per share on Friday, April 12th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Beach Energy’s previous dividend of $0.23.
Beach Energy Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:BCHEY opened at $19.00 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average is $18.98. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $18.53 and a 1-year high of $25.00.
Beach Energy Company Profile
