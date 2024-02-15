BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU) Shares Down 10.4%

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HGU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$9.23 and last traded at C$9.40. Approximately 1,094,303 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 194% from the average daily volume of 371,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.49.

BetaPro Canadian Gold Miners 2x Daily Bull ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$12.56.

