Biogen Inc. to Post Q2 2025 Earnings of $4.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2025 EPS estimates for Biogen in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 13th. William Blair analyst M. Minter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.18 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.12. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $14.97 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s Q3 2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $4.83 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group lowered shares of Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $311.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.44.

Biogen Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $220.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.99 billion and a PE ratio of 21.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $249.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $251.82. Biogen has a 1-year low of $220.56 and a 1-year high of $319.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.18 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 14.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.05 EPS.

Insider Transactions at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 419 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.45, for a total value of $100,329.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 128.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 89 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 105.1% during the 3rd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

