Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. Biogen updated its FY24 guidance to $15.00-$16.00 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 15.000-16.000 EPS.

Biogen Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of BIIB stock opened at $220.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $249.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.82. Biogen has a twelve month low of $220.56 and a twelve month high of $319.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) reduced their price target on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Biogen from $379.00 to $364.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Biogen from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Biogen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.44.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In related news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 23.3% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 3,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 75,323 shares during the period. Silverarc Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 78.4% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the third quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Featured Articles

