BITICA COIN Self Reported Market Cap Hits $146,619.70 (BDCC)

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last seven days, BITICA COIN has traded down 20% against the U.S. dollar. One BITICA COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. BITICA COIN has a total market cap of $146,619.70 and approximately $190.46 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About BITICA COIN

BITICA COIN is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,058,927,162 coins. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official website is thebitica.com.

Buying and Selling BITICA COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001034 USD and is up 61.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $196.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

