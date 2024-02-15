BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the January 15th total of 2,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BK Technologies news, major shareholder Fundamental Global Gp, Llc sold 13,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.49, for a total value of $173,685.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 256,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,789.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 25.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BK Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKTI. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in BK Technologies by 11,804.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in BK Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $162,000. 30.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BK Technologies Stock Performance

About BK Technologies

Shares of BK Technologies stock opened at $11.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.35 million, a PE ratio of -16.37 and a beta of 1.16. BK Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, engages in design, manufacture, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR) and related components. It offers KNG Series and BKR Series radios operate in both the P25 digital and analog modes which are used primarily in government, public safety, and military applications; and BK radio products for intellectual property applications.

