Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.12-4.38 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17-1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.19 billion.

Blackbaud Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLKB traded down $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $71.35. 10,166 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 197,784. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,387.00, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Blackbaud has a 12-month low of $53.39 and a 12-month high of $88.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.37.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Blackbaud will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, Director Sarah E. Nash sold 4,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.72, for a total transaction of $311,436.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,042,698.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackbaud

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Blackbaud by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,473 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blackbaud Company Profile

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

