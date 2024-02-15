BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Director Philip G. Brace Buys 35,000 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BlackBerry Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE BB opened at $2.79 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 21st. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

Read Our Latest Report on BlackBerry

Institutional Trading of BlackBerry

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackBerry Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.