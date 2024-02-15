BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Director Philip G. Brace Buys 35,000 Shares

BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) Director Philip G. Brace acquired 35,000 shares of BlackBerry stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $97,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $97,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
BlackBerry Stock Up 2.8 %
NYSE BB opened at $2.79 on Thursday. BlackBerry Limited has a twelve month low of $2.59 and a twelve month high of $5.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.98.
BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 68.47%. The company had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in BlackBerry by 0.6% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 487,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,704,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in BlackBerry by 262.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,463 shares during the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 3.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylancePROTECT, an endpoint protection platform and mobile threat defense solution; CylanceOPTICS, an endpoint detection and response solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceGATEWAY, an AI-empowered zero-trust network access solution; CylancePERSONA, a user and entity behavior analytics solution; BlackBerry unified endpoint management, a central software component for secure communications platform; BlackBerry Dynamics, a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; and BlackBerry Workspaces solutions.
