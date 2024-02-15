BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.01-2.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $637.5-649.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $656.45 million. BlackLine also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.010-2.140 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BL. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of BlackLine from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of BlackLine from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $60.90.

Shares of BlackLine stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $58.63. 166,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,024. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.04, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.46 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. BlackLine has a 52-week low of $47.26 and a 52-week high of $73.43.

In related news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other BlackLine news, Director Thomas Unterman sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 4,072 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total value of $255,192.24. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 88,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,548,927.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,322 shares of company stock worth $390,627. 9.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 1,101.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. KBC Group NV bought a new position in BlackLine in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in BlackLine by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackLine during the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackLine by 6,615.0% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,715 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,615 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions; and task management to create and manage processes and task lists.

