BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,364,044.40 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,044.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,192,081 shares in the company, valued at $446,313,060.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust alerts:

On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,091.40.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,603.50.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,258,959.32.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,458.80.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,004.96.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,629.60.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,298,795.19.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,335,408.94.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $455,852.04.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $888,037.69.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.09.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.87%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.