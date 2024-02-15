BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Buys $2,364,044.40 in Stock

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 138,735 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,364,044.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,192,081 shares in the company, valued at $446,313,060.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,852 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,091.40.
- On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 98,842 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,655,603.50.
- On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 137,156 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.47 per share, for a total transaction of $2,258,959.32.
- On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 66,190 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,093,458.80.
- On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 72,027 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,004.96.
- On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,097 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.80 per share, for a total transaction of $2,353,629.60.
- On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 197,651 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.69 per share, for a total transaction of $3,298,795.19.
- On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 140,942 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.57 per share, for a total transaction of $2,335,408.94.
- On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 27,762 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.42 per share, for a total transaction of $455,852.04.
- On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 54,851 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.19 per share, for a total transaction of $888,037.69.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock opened at $16.56 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day moving average is $15.53. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 1 year low of $14.02 and a 1 year high of $17.09.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 791.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 97.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- What is a Bond Market Holiday? How to Invest and Trade
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.