BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Acquires 1,949,841.18 in Stock

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 122,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 15.97 per share, for a total transaction of 1,949,841.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19,064,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 304,464,903.91. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,360 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 16.08 per share, for a total transaction of 1,340,428.80.

On Wednesday, February 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 100,354 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.81 per share, with a total value of 1,586,596.74.

On Monday, February 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 93,967 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 15.56 per share, for a total transaction of 1,462,126.52.

On Friday, February 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,462 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 15.60 per share, with a total value of 834,007.20.

On Wednesday, January 31st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 134,564 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 15.50 per share, for a total transaction of 2,085,742.00.

On Monday, January 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 264,206 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 15.41 per share, with a total value of 4,071,414.46.

On Friday, January 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 347,814 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of 15.26 per share, for a total transaction of 5,307,641.64.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 113,312 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of 15.13 per share, with a total value of 1,714,410.56.

On Monday, January 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 54,477 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of 15.06 per share, for a total transaction of 820,423.62.

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 41,792 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 14.89 per share, with a total value of 622,282.88.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 15.71 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 15.02 and a 200 day moving average price of 14.69. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a one year low of 12.93 and a one year high of 16.95.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMEZ. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% during the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,094 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,827,000. Karpus Management Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,217,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,838,000 after buying an additional 259,464 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 274,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after buying an additional 198,177 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

