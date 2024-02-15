BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 330,970 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,420 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $213,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLK. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other BlackRock news, CFO Martin Small sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $786.36, for a total transaction of $5,532,828.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,135,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen Cohen sold 950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $805.55, for a total transaction of $765,272.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,574,225.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,474 shares of company stock worth $17,275,900 in the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BlackRock stock traded up $13.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $798.81. 74,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,304. The company has a market cap of $118.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $819.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $790.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $717.04.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.88%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $818.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $819.00 to $938.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

