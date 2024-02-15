BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 417,800 shares, an increase of 11.7% from the January 15th total of 374,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.27. 25,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,836. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.82. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.124 dividend. This represents a $1.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This is an increase from BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 1,040.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the third quarter worth about $115,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

