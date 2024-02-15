BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 785,197 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,060 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund were worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $125,000.

MHD opened at $11.91 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $12.20.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

