BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD) Stock Position Raised by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 523,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,043 shares during the quarter. Fiera Capital Corp owned 1.12% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $4,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MYD. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. 29.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MYD opened at $10.98 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $11.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.07.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Announces Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Fund Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.0525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

