Blair William & Co. IL Acquires 1,849 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,407 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 173.2% during the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 49.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,502,000 after purchasing an additional 53,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Idaho Trust Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDE stock opened at $116.02 on Thursday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $104.17 and a 1-year high of $131.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.34 and its 200 day moving average is $120.63. The company has a market cap of $7.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

