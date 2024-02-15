Blair William & Co. IL Raises Stock Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Medpace were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the 3rd quarter worth about $15,312,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Medpace by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,927,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp boosted its stake in Medpace by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Medpace by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Stock Up 7.1 %

NASDAQ MEDP opened at $389.80 on Thursday. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.00 and a 52 week high of $395.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $302.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.24. Medpace had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 70.16%. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total value of $3,160,422.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,259,361.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total transaction of $6,945,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,689,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,580,724,176.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Susan E. Burwig sold 10,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.15, for a total transaction of $3,160,422.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,259,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 135,391 shares of company stock valued at $37,490,151. 25.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MEDP shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Medpace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $282.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $312.00 to $408.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $377.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on MEDP

About Medpace

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.