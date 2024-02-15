Blair William & Co. IL Reduces Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,794 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 418.8% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 83 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 93.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MLM shares. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $490.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $512.23.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of MLM stock opened at $539.46 on Thursday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $317.94 and a 12 month high of $545.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $500.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $460.03. The company has a market cap of $33.34 billion, a PE ratio of 31.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.94.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

