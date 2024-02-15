Blair William & Co. IL Trims Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Blair William & Co. IL lowered its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,555 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Datadog were worth $3,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Datadog by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 21,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth about $189,668,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Datadog by 68.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 601,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,134,000 after buying an additional 245,175 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Datadog by 4.4% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,615,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Datadog by 2.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,571,000 after buying an additional 33,748 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $1,288,900.86. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,574,159.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,037 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $1,288,900.86. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 247,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,852,951.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 962,409 shares of company stock worth $117,326,054 in the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Datadog Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $136.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,134.49, a PEG ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on DDOG shares. Scotiabank started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Datadog from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.10.

View Our Latest Research Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.