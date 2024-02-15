Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) Price Target Increased to $29.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Citigroup from $25.00 to $29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential upside of 8.61% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

NASDAQ:BLMN traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 135,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,616. Bloomin’ Brands has a 1 year low of $22.03 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

