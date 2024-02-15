BMO Capital Markets Cuts TELUS (NYSE:TU) Price Target to $26.00

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on TU. StockNews.com downgraded TELUS from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded TELUS from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th.

Shares of TU stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.67. TELUS has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $21.34. The company has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.39.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.2793 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This is a boost from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.47%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 255.81%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 64,912,751 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,263,077,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127,554 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,669,392 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $727,275,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,692 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 35,614,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,999 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,705,377 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,860,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 22,881,520 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $407,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,827 shares in the last quarter. 49.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

