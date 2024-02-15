BMO Capital Markets Lowers Fortis (TSE:FTS) Price Target to C$58.00

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$58.50 to C$58.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FTS. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Fortis from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Bank of America raised their target price on Fortis from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Fortis from C$63.00 to C$61.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on Fortis from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$57.54.

Shares of TSE FTS opened at C$52.62 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$54.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$54.42. Fortis has a 52 week low of C$49.82 and a 52 week high of C$62.00. The stock has a market cap of C$25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.76, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 443,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 102,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,328 megawatts (MW), including 68 MW of solar capacity and 250 MV of wind capacity.

