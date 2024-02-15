BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms Outperform Rating for AstraZeneca (LON:AZN)

BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £125 ($157.87) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a £135 ($170.50) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £107 ($135.14) to GBX 9,900 ($125.03) and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of £122.75 ($155.03).

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.3 %

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AZN opened at GBX 9,724 ($122.81) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.70, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.59. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,461 ($119.49) and a fifty-two week high of £123.92 ($156.50). The firm has a market capitalization of £150.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3,219.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is £104.37 and its 200 day moving average is £105.65.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 156 ($1.97) per share. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous dividend of $71.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 7,549.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,441.53). In related news, insider Michel Demare bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of £101.70 ($128.44) per share, with a total value of £101,700 ($128,441.53). Also, insider Anna Manz acquired 487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of £101.90 ($128.69) per share, for a total transaction of £49,625.30 ($62,674.03). Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.