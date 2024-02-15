Bobcoin (BOBC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $13.56 Million

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One Bobcoin token can now be bought for about $1.09 or 0.00002083 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bobcoin has traded 15.3% lower against the dollar. Bobcoin has a market cap of $13.56 million and approximately $20.34 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bobcoin Profile

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco. Bobcoin’s official message board is twitter.com/2050_paris.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Bobcoin Token Trading

