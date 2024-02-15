Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

Boston Pizza Royalties (TSE:BPF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.113 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a boost from Boston Pizza Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.
Boston Pizza Royalties Price Performance
Boston Pizza Royalties has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$23.48.
Boston Pizza Royalties Company Profile
