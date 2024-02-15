Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.00-$3.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.6-$2.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.59 billion. Bright Horizons Family Solutions also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.000-3.200 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.13.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NYSE:BFAM traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 210,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.36. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a one year low of $71.65 and a one year high of $107.95.

In related news, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total value of $60,234.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares in the company, valued at $829,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.81, for a total transaction of $56,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,353 shares in the company, valued at $3,691,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence M. Alleva sold 680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.58, for a total transaction of $60,234.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,285.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,305 shares of company stock worth $871,105. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFAM. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter valued at $213,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 70.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,975 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the first quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 12.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Articles

