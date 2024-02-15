Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Position Reduced by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 108,781 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $49,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $82,405,000. First National Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 177.7% during the third quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 18,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 12,054 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.8% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,924,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $285,800,000 after purchasing an additional 596,625 shares during the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.8% in the third quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 12,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.81 per share, with a total value of $423,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.17.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

Shares of BMY stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $49.73. 3,071,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,625,939. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $47.58 and a 52 week high of $71.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average is $54.46. The stock has a market cap of $101.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.33% and a net margin of 17.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the biopharmaceutical company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

