Brokerages Set Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) Price Target at $34.70

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.70.
BROS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised Dutch Bros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, November 20th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Dutch Bros
Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dutch Bros
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 2.8% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 61.4% during the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Dutch Bros by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter.
Dutch Bros Trading Up 3.6 %
Dutch Bros stock opened at $27.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.83. Dutch Bros has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $40.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 688.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.41.
Dutch Bros Company Profile
Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. The company offers coffee-based beverages, including custom drinks, cold brews, and freeze blended beverages, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks. It also provides tea, lemonade, sodas, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Dutch Bros
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- How to use options calendar spreads to generate weekly income
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- Energy sector strength: Drill down with these refinery stocks
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Analysts see over 50% gains in these 2 mid-cap biotech stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.