Brokerages Set News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Target Price at $29.50

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of News during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in News by 66.9% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 38,085 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of News by 35.9% in the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 72,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of News by 3.7% in the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 231,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of News by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 58,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 3,466 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.33.

News (NASDAQ:NWSAGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that News will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

News Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

