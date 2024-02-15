Brokerages Set News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Target Price at $29.50

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the four research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NWSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of News from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of News from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Macquarie raised News from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.
NASDAQ NWSA opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.44. News has a twelve month low of $15.57 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The stock has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.03 and a beta of 1.33.
News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. News had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 2.29%. News’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that News will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. News’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
