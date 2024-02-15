Brokerages Set PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Price Target at $34.29

Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.29.

PTCT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on PTC Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut PTC Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Report on PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics Trading Up 3.7 %

Insider Activity at PTC Therapeutics

NASDAQ PTCT opened at $25.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.01. PTC Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.53 and a 12-month high of $59.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.67.

In related news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total value of $273,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other PTC Therapeutics news, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.38, for a total transaction of $273,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,088.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 1,188 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $34,024.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,971.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,788 shares of company stock valued at $821,819. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PTCT. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,448 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,938 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,933,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $258,673,000 after buying an additional 44,167 shares during the last quarter.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.