Brokerages Set Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) PT at $26.20

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $21.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Monday, November 27th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $799,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 428,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 128,305 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,371,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after purchasing an additional 124,867 shares during the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VSCO stock opened at $29.22 on Friday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1 year low of $13.62 and a 1 year high of $42.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.17.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 57.91% and a net margin of 1.65%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers intimate apparel, bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, athletic attire, swimwear, and sport and swim products, as well as beauty products, including fine fragrance, mists, and PINK Beauty products and accessories under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, Victoria's Secret Beauty, and Adore Me brands.

