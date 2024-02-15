Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN) Position Increased by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,473 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $1,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BN. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $3,727,998,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the second quarter valued at $1,847,395,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $775,028,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $739,834,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Brookfield during the fourth quarter valued at $483,001,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BN opened at $39.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.24. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $28.25 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.95 and a beta of 1.50.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

Brookfield ( NYSE:BN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $24.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 3.22%. Brookfield’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a boost from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Brookfield’s payout ratio is presently 51.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brookfield

In other Brookfield news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total value of $327,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 562,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.06, for a total transaction of $6,783,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,742,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,910,546.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,545,283 shares of company stock worth $22,555,512. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BN has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Brookfield from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded Brookfield from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.45.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

