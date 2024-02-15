Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Free Report) (TSE:BEP) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $36.00.

BEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brookfield Renewable Partners has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $30.91.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Brookfield Renewable Partners

Brookfield Renewable Partners Stock Performance

Shares of BEP opened at $23.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.89 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.81. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $32.76.

Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.355 per share. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is -421.88%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 69.4% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brookfield Renewable Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and Asia. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.