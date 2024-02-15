Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) Sets New 12-Month High at $82.76

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $82.76 and last traded at $82.46, with a volume of 47028 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $82.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.70.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.78.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.99%.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRO. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 93.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Brown & Brown during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 166.5% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Further Reading

