Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Sets New 1-Year High at $189.40

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $189.40 and last traded at $184.59, with a volume of 77968 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BLDR. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.87.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

The firm has a market cap of $23.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $168.34 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.64, for a total value of $483,233.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,834,522.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Builders FirstSource

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. BOKF NA raised its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 8,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.7% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.2% during the third quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 6,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

